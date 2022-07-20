The unified platform is designed for speeding breakthroughs in quantum research and development.

QODA enables developers to build complete quantum applications simulated with NVIDIA cuQuantum on GPU -accelerated supercomputers.

NVIDIA announced Quantum Optimized Device Architecture, or QODA, which aims to make quantum computing more accessible by offering a new coherent hybrid quantum-classical programming model. With QODA, NVIDIA aims to boost breakthroughs in quantum research and development. The open and unified environment improves scientific productivity and enables greater scale in quantum research.

Can be added to existing applications

NVIDIA stated that HPC and AI organizations can benefit from QODA by adding quantum computing to existing applications allowing them to leverage today’s quantum processors and simulated future quantum machines via the NVIDIA DGX system and the large installed base of NVIDIA GPUs available in scientific supercomputing centers and public clouds.

NVIDIA stated that quantum organizations are already using NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA cuQuamtum to develop individual quantum circuits. NVIDIA also announced QODA collaborations with hardware providers, including IQM Quantum Computers, Pasqal, Quantinuum, Quantum Brilliance and Xanadu, and software providers, including QC Ware and Zapata Computing and supercomputing centers Forschungszentrum Jülich, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory at the Q2B conference in Tokyo. Tim Costa, director of HPC and Quantum Computing Products at NVIDIA said,

« Scientific breakthroughs can occur in the near term with hybrid solutions combining classical computing and quantum computing. QODA will revolutionize quantum computing by giving developers a powerful and productive programming model. »