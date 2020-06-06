Oasis provides secure, private cloud solutions specifically designed for electronic discovery. Oasis provides a fully integrated solution that includes data centers, server infrastructure, software licensing, maintenance, administration, and all the service layers in between.

The services are available in the UK

Oasis Discovery can procure, manage, and secure a suite of eDiscovery applications, which are hosted in a secure private cloud environment. They have provided services to the legal industry in the US since 2012 by offering behind-the-scenes support for such technology applications as Relativity, Brainspace, and Nuix–all services that are now available in the UK.

Oasis Discovery CEO and Founder, Brandon Law said,

“Many of our clients have international footprints and have been asking us to expand into other markets for years. The UK team and data center allows us to deliver our IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and hosting solutions to those clients, and brings our expertise and unique service offerings to that region.”

The new data center facility is provided by Virtus. It provides 100% uptime (built to Uptime Tier III standard), is carrier-neutral, has 24/7 on-site security, and is eco-efficient. Oasis Discovery custom builds their secure and private infrastructure specifically for eDiscovery. The new UK space maintains a multitude of certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011, BS EN ISO 9001:2015, among others.

With the UK addition, Oasis now maintains a total of three data centers and a fully distributed workforce. For more information, contact Oasis Discovery Regional Manager, David Nichols at [email protected]