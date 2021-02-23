Octopai announced its support and analysis of Snowflake, the fastest-growing cloud-based database in the industry. This follows a recent announcement of its support of Microsoft Azure Data Factory. The shift to the cloud has become inevitable for many enterprises, but the management of cloud processes causes new challenges for the BI & Analytics teams, especially in hybrid environments when still using on-prem systems as well.

Easy data management

Octopai aims to provide organizations the intelligence they need to view their entire BI & Analytics landscapes. BI & Analytics landscapes are becoming more complex. To tackle these challenges, Octopai’s BI Intelligence Platform centralizes all the information about the data (metadata) of all BI systems into the Octopai platform. It means to make in-depth analysis easily, complete end-to-end data lineage, discovery and automated business glossary.

Amnon Drori, CEO of Octopai, said,

“Octopai’s new support of Snowflake will be especially relevant for companies migrating to Snowflake from a legacy system since this process is expected to take up to two years to complete. With one foot in Snowflake and one foot in an on-prem/legacy system, it will be critical for companies to use our cross-platform automated solution in order to allow seamless transparency through these different technologies.”

Octopai’s BI Intelligence Platform provides cost savings to enterprises using Snowflake (which uses a “pay-per-second” pricing model), from the migration phase through to the day-to-day use. Furthermore, Octopai detailed coverage with full visualization as part of the entire BI ecosystem including pipes and procedures.

