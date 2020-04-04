Okta announced new strategic partnerships at Oktane20 Live event. The new integration partnerships provide a broad set of device risk signals to the Okta Identity Cloud. It also enables enterprises to combine endpoint risk detection with user identity to deliver unparalleled access security.

VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium

New partnerships with VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium augment Okta’s existing endpoint management integrations to provide enterprise security teams more device context than ever before when creating access and authentication policies. The new Okta Verify application is built for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android, and Windows to embed Okta on every device. Thus Okta can collect risk signals from devices themselves as well as endpoint protection and management partners.

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer, Okta said,