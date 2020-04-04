Okta announced new strategic partnerships at Oktane20 Live event. The new integration partnerships provide a broad set of device risk signals to the Okta Identity Cloud. It also enables enterprises to combine endpoint risk detection with user identity to deliver unparalleled access security.
VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium
New partnerships with VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium augment Okta’s existing endpoint management integrations to provide enterprise security teams more device context than ever before when creating access and authentication policies. The new Okta Verify application is built for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android, and Windows to embed Okta on every device. Thus Okta can collect risk signals from devices themselves as well as endpoint protection and management partners.
Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer, Okta said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“It’s clear that securing the modern enterprise involves thinking beyond the perimeter and recognizing the ways people work today. Okta wants to enable anyone to use any technology, and to do so securely. Our new partnerships with endpoint security leaders like VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium open the door to really innovative ways to deliver on the promise of Zero Trust security. By feeding device risk signals into the Okta Identity Cloud, we’re able to drive truly comprehensive risk analysis that combines deep device insights with Okta’s user-centric insights, ultimately delivering more secure outcomes for our customers.”
Leave a Reply