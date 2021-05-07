OmniIndex, the leading file analysis provider bringing analytics to unstructured data, announced today that its solution is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace , offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers.

SaaS solution with a powerful AI engine

OmniIndex is the first solution that addresses all areas of unstructured data analytics: AI Contextual Awareness, AI Sentiment Analysis, Automatic Content Analysis and PII Alerting. It is a simple to implement SaaS solution with a powerful AI engine. This announcement confirms OmniIndex availability as a Software-as-a-Service via one of the leading cloud marketplaces: Oracle Cloud as well as being an Oracle for Startups member.

Simon Bain, CEO, OmniIndex, stated: “OmniIndex’ participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily realise the benefits of the solution, delivering enterprises detailed analytics on the hidden data that sprawls across applications and siloes that invariably houses the day-to-day momentum of that business. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

Offering unique business solutions

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including those that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

“Oracle Cloud Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of data and OmniIndex’s powerful AI engine,” said Jason Williamson, VP, Oracle for Startups. “Startups, like OmniIndex, are on the leading-edge of innovation, and are adding incredible value to Oracle’s growing ecosystem for customers and partners around the globe.”

New automated application installation

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organisation. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralised cloud interface.

Bain concluded: “OmniIndex will close the gap between unstructured and structured data delivering analytics that will in turn provide insights to decision-makers on how an enterprise is performing. Now approved for publishing on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, OmniIndex bridges that gap delivering a truly holistic picture based on its ability to access unstructured data.”

