OnApp‘s new service, Cloud.net enables companies to configure, buy, and remotely deploy a complete cloud platform. It also includes OnApp’s KVM virtualization, software-defined storage and networking stack, a full set of cloud management and provisioning tools, a white-label cloud management UI, and the hardware infrastructure. Cloud.net also offers IT departments to create the public and private cloud infrastructure they need, when they need it, without CAPEX on hardware or long-term OPEX commitment.

Hybrid cloud strategy

Cloud.net currently offers two types of infrastructure, shared compute from OnApp’s federated cloud marketplace, and dedicated bare metal instances from AWS. Tim Meredith, Chief Commercial Officer at OnApp said,

“There has never been a greater need for companies to have a hybrid cloud strategy, so they can respond to the next market trend, national event, or international crisis. The challenge with that has always been balancing rapid deployment, IT availability, and cost control: you either needed available CAPEX to buy hardware yourself (and the teams and time to set it up) or a large OPEX budget to keep cloud hardware reserved but not used. Cloud.net overcomes these challenges by enabling companies to deploy hybrid cloud infrastructure at speed, without CAPEX or commercial lock-in.”

OnApp 6.2

OnApp 6.2 allows users to create and manage vCloud Director NSX Edge Gateways in the OnApp user interface. NSX-V is a VMware product that allows users to virtualize networks within VMware platform. OnApp now supports NSX-V which is very popular at the moment, and support for NSX-T also will be added in the future.

OnApp also allows users to provide their clients with access to these resources and charge for them using OnApp’s ‘buckets’ feature. Some of the UI & UX changes we’ve implemented include:

Being able to look up IPs and networks for all assets that are imported into OnApp, so users don’t need to remember IP addresses when configuring the firewall rules

Making it really simple to create a firewall rule that allows “anything, but”, so users can be even more verbose in the security policies.

An intuitive wizard to deploy a load balancer, isolating each of the sections to ensure that all prerequisites are completed before they are applied to prevent any time-wasting during creation.

Being able to look up VM and Networks in the same UI, so users don’t have to check between tabs to make notes of the NAT source or destination IPs. Simply clicking the “?” button and selecting the network, OnApp will pre-populate as much of the IP address as possible to save time.

OnApp will also host a webinar to discuss cloud transformation and cost-saving. OnApp also announced that during the webinar, the company will share some real-world numbers and discuss:

The great hyper-scale rip-off?

Build your own cloud for better TCO

5-year cost comparisons: AWS vs Azure vs OnApp

Hardware purchase options

Your questions

You can register for the webinar here.