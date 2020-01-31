Onix announced that it has achieved the Cloud Migration Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

Onix has proven its expertise in building customer solutions in the cloud migration field using Google Cloud Platform (GCP) technology by earning the Partner Specialization. Specializations are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas. Partners achieving this specialization have demonstrated success in building foundational architectures and then migrating significant numbers of customer workloads from either on-premises or other cloud providers to GCP. Onix has achieved all of this as a Google Cloud migration partner.

Work Transformation, Infrastructure, and Location-Based Services

Onix President and CEO Tim Needles said,