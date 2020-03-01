Coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading all over the world. Because of this threat, many organizations have been canceled.

The Open Compute Project Foundation has announced that OCP Global Summit is canceled due to the Coronavirus situation. OCP Global Summit was scheduled for March 3-5 March at the San Jose Convention Center in California.

For now, it is not clear when the event will be scheduled to take place. Some of the associated events that are canceled are Future Technology Symposium, the OCP SONiC/SAI Pre-Summit Workshop, and the Open System Firmware Hack.