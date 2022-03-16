OpenMetal, a division of InMotion Hosting, launches a new platform allowing IT teams, regardless of size or cloud expertise, to deploy private OpenStack clouds in under 45 seconds. The company is transforming the IaaS and cloud landscape by launching OpenMetal On-Demand Private Clouds designed to deliver an “as-a-service” private cloud that is accessible and affordable.

Deployed under 45 seconds

The new OpenMetal platform, incubated from InMotion Hosting’s Flex Metal Cloud solution, eliminates OpenStack’s common perceptions of setup complexity, mass IT staff resource allocation for operation, and high risks of failure.

OpenMetal’s new solution starts off with a 3 server hyper-converged cloud core already warmed up and ready to be deployed for service in under 45 seconds and billed on an hourly basis. This makes builds and deployments, even very small clouds on OpenStack, trivial to deploy and easy to scale up and down on-demand. Todd Robinson, President of OpenMetal said,

« When it comes to choosing cloud, private clouds have always been the gold standard for greater control over security and costs, but complicated to set up. When these setups fail, it weakens the open source community around OpenStack. To drive greater adoption of open source systems, we felt it was imperative to simplify setup and ease the adoption of OpenStack. With OpenMetal, any company, regardless of size or skill, can now spin up on-demand private clouds with no risk or wait. »