OpenText released BrightCloud Cloud Service Intelligence that enables Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) and other security and technology vendors to enforce data-centric security policies and prevent unwanted interactions with cloud services and associated applications.

To better control data

BrightCloud Cloud Service Intelligence consists of three components including Cloud Application Classification, Cloud Application Function, and Cloud Application Reputation. Partners can use it to identify, classify, and block/allow access based on the application’s classification, functions, and reputation score.

OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub said,

“The risks in securing cloud applications are fairly straightforward; if IT doesn’t know about an unsanctioned application or service, they can’t adequately protect it or the data it accesses and stores. Modern user practices, tools and remote work are demanding a new era of real-time visibility. This is why real-time threat intelligence is built into this new cloud-specific solution, utilizing over 10 years of innovation at the forefront of AI and ML.”

To better control data, the new service provides additional intelligence data on which cloud applications pose security or compliance risks, identifies user actions within these applications, allowing partners to better address risks as well as identify and stop shadow IT behavior. BrightCloud Cloud Service Intelligence is sold to technology and security partners as a standalone service, delivered via the BrightCloud Threat Intelligence API.

