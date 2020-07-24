Options, a provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, successfully connected to production trading and test services B3 – Brasil Bolsa Balcão in São Paulo, Brazil. This connectivity enables Options’ clients to access and trade Commodity Derivatives, Derivatives, Equities and Indices products at this top tier exchange. It is a critical step in satisfying increasing client demand to connect to this major South American venue for Options.
The expansion into South America
Options’ business operations are growing across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Asia. The expansion into South America is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring Options sales, operations, account management and support teams closer to key customers globally. There are also several appointments to the executive team across the Sales, Engineering and regional Managing Director functions.
Options’ Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Morrow, said,
“As latency-sensitive clients seek the latest liquidity sites, they look to Options to connect them with agility to the highest quality data sources available. Adding connectivity through B3 will enable our clients to access South America in a way that was not previously possible. We are delighted to make this addition to the Options network.”
