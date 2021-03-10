Options Technology, a provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status. The Cloud Verified designation indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software-defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service.

A pivotal step

VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

Options’ President and CEO Danny Moore, said,

“With thousands of VMs under management globally, achieving this status aligns to the efforts and achievements of our core Cloud solutions. This partnership milestone is a pivotal step in our mission to transform financial sector technology as we enable our clients to expand their cloud strategies. We have dedicated significant resources to achieve this accolade, with employees attaining over 30 VMware certifications demonstrating the deepest expertise to ensure an industry-leading experience to benefit our clients. We’re excited to share this achievement as it further strengthens us as a global leader of best-in-class technology solutions.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4,500 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

