COVID-19 outbreak has been changing the demands of organizations. Network services, VDI, and DRaaS solutions are the key factors to support critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and government. Opus Interactive has decided to expand the team to meet this growing demand. The company headquartered at its STACK Infrastructure data center campus in Hillsboro announced the addition of 3 employees to its team.

Expansion to meet the growing demand

The company focuses on the improvement of its White Glove service offering and increasing productivity overall with workflow and business process automation. With the three new hires, Deanna Cochener, Dan Oram, and Tim Sanderson, the company aims to strengthen its ability to deliver hybrid IT solutions to its customers.

Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive, said,

“COVID-19 has taken a toll on businesses of every size. Opus has been fortunate in that a large percentage of our customer base operates in technology and healthcare – both sectors that need to continue operations during the COVID-19 response. Another area we’re seeing increased demand is within in the government sector – which, is seeing agency investment to support IT modernization and telework solutions. Deanna, Dan, and Tim bring added skills, certifications, and automation expertise to the team at a very important time. And, they’re great people. In this unprecedented time, we could not ask for a better team of people to support the services and functions of our customers. We’re happy to have them join us.”

Dan Oram worked before at Cinder. He has held a Lead Validation Technician Contractor position for Intel. Tim Sanderson will play an important role as a Systems Administrator at OI with over 20 years of experience in enterprise infrastructure operations. Deanna Cochener appointed as a DevOps Developer. Before, she managed, trained, and mentored rotating groups of students to develop web applications at The Tech Academy.