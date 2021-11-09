Oracle announced the opening of its Oracle Cloud Singapore Region. Oracle’s new region will meet the demand for enterprise cloud services in South East Asia. Oracle Cloud Singapore Region also expands the company’s reach to 33 cloud regions worldwide.

$3 million to help startups

Oracle announced that the company is offering $30,000 to 100 startups each in Oracle Cloud credits over the next two years to help startups accelerate digital initiatives. Oracle also offers free cloud training and certifications until 31 March 2022 to boost the country’s IT talent pool.

The new region will benefit customers throughout the ASEAN region with access to network partners that enable direct and private connection through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect. FastConnect offers an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated private network connection. FastConnect in Singapore is available via Colt Technology Services, Console Connect, Equinix, Megaport, and Singtel. Garrett Ilg, president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Oracle said,

“Customers are pivoting to Oracle because of the high performance, built-in security, and low cost of OCI. We’ve witnessed triple-digit growth in the business last year and want to help customers innovate and modernize, while helping them address in-country data residency requirements. With the opening of the new cloud region and the initiatives to support local innovation and growth, we are reaffirming our commitment to Singapore and to the region. The availability of OCI will help improve the speed of innovation, empower startups and champion upskilling for Singaporeans.”

