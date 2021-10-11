Oracle announced the company’s plans to expand its cloud region footprint worldwide. According to the announcement, over the next year, the cloud giant will open 14 cloud regions with new locations. New cloud regions include Milan (Italy), Stockholm (Sweden), Marseille (France), Spain, Singapore (Singapore), Johannesburg (South Africa), Jerusalem (Israel), Mexico, and Colombia. Additional second regions will open in Abu Dhabi (U.A.E.), Saudi Arabia, France, Israel, and Chile.

44 cloud regions

Oracle announced that the company aims to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022, to continue its expansion. The company offers a set of cloud services across 30 commercial and government cloud regions in 14 countries on five continents to serve its global customers. OCI currently operates 23 commercial regions and seven government regions. Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure said,

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has seen stellar growth over the past year. We’ve introduced several hundred new cloud services and features and are continuing to see organizations from around the world increasingly turn to OCI to run their most mission-critical workloads in the cloud. With the additional Cloud regions, even more organizations will be able to use our cloud services to support their growth and overall success.”

