Oracle announced the availability of its first cloud region in Africa. The new cloud region will meet the rapidly growing demand for enterprise cloud services on the continent. The new region will focus on boosting cloud adoption across Africa and help organizations to achieve better performance and drive continuous innovation. Johannesburg is the company’s Oracle’s 37th cloud region worldwide with plans to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022.

Oracle’s 37th cloud region

Oracle’s new cloud region is built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, allowing organizations to mitigate IT workloads and data platforms easily to the cloud or build new cloud-native applications. The company also offers a wide range of application modernization and cloud strategies to help organizations allowing them to be more competitive globally.

Oracle has also initiated an annual “Graduate Leadership Program” to address the skills gap in the ICT industry to create employment opportunities for the youth. The program focuses on equipping disadvantaged South African students with specialized technology and leadership skills. Since its inception in 2014, more than 200 graduates have completed this program. Richard Smith, executive vice president of EMEA at Oracle said,

« The fourth industrial revolution, which is powered by cloud-led technologies, has significantly accelerated in South Africa and the wider African continent. In recent months, cloud technologies have played a vital role in helping African public and private sector organizations ensure business continuity, deliver essential services, and meet evolving customer expectations. The Oracle Johannesburg region offers a next-generation cloud to run any application faster and more securely for less, helping businesses build resilience, agility and achieve improved ROI. »

See more Cloud Computing News