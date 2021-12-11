Oracle announced fiscal 2022 second-quarter financial results. According to the announcement, total quarterly revenues were up 6% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 6% to $7.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 13% to $1.2 billion.

Oracle’s Q2 GAAP results were adversely impacted by the payment of a judgment related to a ten-year-old dispute surrounding former CEO Mark Hurd’s employment. That payment resulted in a Q2 GAAP operating loss of $824 million and a loss per share of $0.46. Q2 Non-GAAP operating income was up 6% to $4.9 billion and earnings per share was up 14% to $1.21.

The board of directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $10 billion. The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 7, 2022, with a payment date of January 19, 2022. Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle said,

« Oracle’s Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share was up 14% to $1.21, beating guidance by $0.10. Constant currency revenue beat guidance by $200 million. These strong results are being driven by the 22% growth of our infrastructure and applications cloud businesses which are approaching $11 billion in annualized revenue. We now have 8,500 Fusion ERP customers with revenue growing 35%, 28,400 NetSuite ERP customers with revenue growing 29%, and our Gen2 infrastructure businesses are growing even faster, and accelerating. »

