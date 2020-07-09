Oracle announced the combination of the latest Oracle Database with the fastest Oracle Database platform, Exadata, delivered as a cloud service in customer data centers. The new solution removes the database management and capital expenditures while enabling pay-per-use and elastic consumption of database cloud resources. Autonomous Database can run in customer data centers both as a standalone offering and as part of Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected]

Database provisioning, tuning, clustering, and more

Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] allows organizations to move to an environment where everything is automated and managed by Oracle. Autonomous operations include: database provisioning, tuning, clustering, disaster protection, elastic scaling, securing and patching, which eliminates manual processes and human error while reducing costs and increasing performance, security and availability. Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle said,