Oracle announced its 25th Cloud Region worldwide with the launch of its San Jose Cloud Region. It is a part of the company’s aggressive plan to add 11 Cloud Regions by July 2021, bringing its total to 36. Now, users located on the west coast of North America have regional access to all of the company’s cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Autonomous Linux, as well as Oracle Cloud Applications to unlock innovation and securely protect their applications and data.

8 Cloud Regions in 2020

The new site also houses the sixth multi-cloud interconnection between Oracle and Microsoft Azure which allows customers to run their mission-critical workloads across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Azure seamlessly. Oracle opened eight Cloud Regions in 2020 and currently operates 25 regions globally. Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure said,