ONUG Collaborative announced that Oracle Cloud has joined the ONUG Collaborative. With Oracle Cloud, four of the top five cloud giants are now working to develop a standard multi-cloud security notification translation and enhancement service for enterprises.

New members

ONUG Collaborative stated that along with Oracle Cloud, Sysdig, Wiz, Intuit, Adobe, Qualys, and F5 had joined the Collaborative to work alongside cloud consumers such as FedEx, Cigna, Raytheon Technologies, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Kaiser, and Cloud Service Providers Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM. The collaborative is currently focusing on Automated Cloud Governance.

The ONUG Collaborative, founded in 2019, aims to identify and provide solutions to major cloud issues that cause problems for large enterprises in various industries, including cybersecurity and data protection. With the Cloud Security Notification Framework, the ACG Working Group is creating a framework for consistent security, observability, and reporting across cloud service providers. Nick Lippis, co-founder and co-chairman of ONUG, said:

“ONUG is honored to grow the Collaborative with so many well-respected and innovative companies. As more prominent industry players join the community, we are making even greater progress in creating an open-source standard to reduce the wall of worry that comes from increasing security alerts in multi-cloud environments.”

