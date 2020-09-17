Oracle Government Cloud added national security regions that meet DISA Impact Level 6, Secret and Top Secret security levels, ICD 705 and ICD 503 requirements for US Intelligence Community and Department of Defense customers.

To support growing customer demand

The regions join five unclassified FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 Government cloud regions and 20 standard cloud regions. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-Government Cloud has achieved several certifications and attestations for key security standards around the globe, including SOC, ISO, PCI, and HIPAA.

Glen Dodson, SVP of Oracle’s National Security Group, said,

“Oracle is proud to offer National Security Regions to the DoD and IC to help securely run their most-demanding, mission-critical classified workloads. These cloud regions offer the industry’s fastest-growing suite of IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS in a highly-secured classified cloud environment.”

Oracle is a long-standing strategic technology partner of the U.S. Government. Now, Oracle Government Cloud services are used by eight of the top 10 federal agencies by budget, all four branches of the US military, and 36 states. Meanwhile, Oracle would become TikTok’s primary cloud provider, after US President Donald Trump forced the sale because of national security risk.

