Dedicated, cloud-native VMware-based environment which allows enterprises to easily move their production VMware workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is now available for now in all public regions and in customer Dedicated Region cloud instances. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution provides customers with identical experience in the cloud as in on-premises data centers, and seamlessly integrates with Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure. With Oracle’s solution, customers have complete access and control of their VMware environment, with no limits, to run production enterprise applications in the cloud without compromise.

Integration with Oracle Cloud services

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution provides customers with control over versions of vSphere used, security tools, and automation services, in addition to integration with Oracle Autonomous Database and other Oracle Cloud services. It also allows customers to migrate existing Oracle apps and databases running on vSphere on-premises to Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. Customers can also provision and deploy the core feature set and capabilities of VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure while using the same industry-standard VMware tools to upgrade, patch, and tune their environment.