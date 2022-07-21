Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure is now available.

Tech giants, Oracle and Microsoft announced the general availability of Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure. The new offering enables Azure users to easily provision, access, and monitor Oracle Database services in OCI. Users will be able to migrate or build new applications on Azure and connect them to managed Oracle Database services.

OCI multi-cloud capabilities

By extending the collaboration, the duo will simplify the multi-cloud experience with Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure. The new solution builds upon the core capabilities of the Oracle Interconnect for Azure. It allows users to easily integrate workloads on Microsoft Azure with Oracle Database services on OCI. There are no charges for using the new offering when moving data between OCI and Azure. Customers will pay only for the other Azure or Oracle services they consume.

With the new solution, users can connect their Azure subscriptions to their OCI tenancy with a few clicks. It automatically configures everything to link the two environments and federates Azure Active Directory identities. Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure also comes with a familiar dashboard for Oracle Database Services on OCI using Azure terminology and monitoring with Azure Application Insights. Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure said,

« There’s a well-known myth that you can’t run real applications across two clouds. We can now dispel that myth as we give Oracle and Microsoft customers the ability to easily test and demonstrate the value of combining Oracle databases with Azure applications. There is no need for deep skills on either of our platforms or complex configurations, anyone can use the Azure Portal to harness the power of our two clouds together. »