One of the largest software and infrastructure company Oracle has announced its new cloud regions which are located in Milan, Italy, and Stockholm, Nordics. With the new additions, the number of Oracle cloud regions in Europe reached nine. The company also plans to open new regions in France and Spain.

100% renewable energy in 2025

Oracle has stated that their cloud region in Stockholm is running with 100% renewable energy. The company has also shared the details about the plans for the transition to renewable energy. All of the Oracle clouds regions will be powered entirely by renewable energy by 2025.

Alessandro Ippolito, vice president, and country manager of Oracle Italy said,

« It is important that we offer organizations access to cloud infrastructure that is located in Italy to manage their most critical data and applications. We currently see significant growth in our cloud business that reflects our customers’ desire to rapidly digitize their operations so they can better serve their customers. »

Current available Oracle Cloud regions are listed below:

Asia Pacific: Tokyo (Japan), Osaka (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Chuncheon (South Korea), Mumbai (India), Hyderabad (India), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne (Australia), Singapore (Singapore).

Americas: San Jose (United States), Phoenix (United States), Ashburn (United States), Toronto (Canada), Montreal (Canada), São Paolo (Brazil), Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago (Chile).

Europe: Frankfurt (Germany), London (United Kingdom), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom), Zürich (Switzerland), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Marseille (France), Milan (Italy), Stockholm (Sweden).

Middle East: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (U.A.E), Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem (Israel).

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, and U.S. National Security regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, two in the United Kingdom (London and Newport, Wales).

