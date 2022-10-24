Oracle Alloy enables global partners and organizations to become cloud providers and offer cloud services built on OCI to their own customers.

Oracle Alloy can be independently operated in a partner’s own data center with full control of operations to help address data control or sovereignty requirements.

Full extensibility allows organizations across healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications to build their own services and bring their own hardware.

Oracle introduced a new cloud infrastructure platform, Oracle Alloy, which allows service providers, integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), and other organizations such as financial institutions or telecommunications providers to become cloud providers and roll out new cloud services to their customers. Alloy enables organizations to offer a full set of cloud services, brand and tailor the experience, and package additional value-added services and applications to meet the specific needs of their markets and industry verticals.

Independently operated

Alloy can be used independently in their own data centers. Organizations can also fully control their operations to be able to address specific regulatory requirements. OCI partners will be able to provide applications and services tailored to specific industries, markets, and regulatory or government stipulations.

Alloy will also enable partners to capitalize on the business opportunities, scale, and performance of the cloud and innovate at the speed of hyperscalers by becoming cloud providers and innovating faster with more customization and control. Alloy will enable partners that host customers in their own data centers to unlock new opportunities for growth.

Alloy offers the same 100+ infrastructure and platform services available in OCI’s public cloud. Thus, partners can enter the market with pre-integrated hardware and software platforms deployed in their own data centers. Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure said,

« Giving our partners and customers more choice has long been a primary focus for OCI. Today, we’re going one step further by providing our partners with the option to become cloud providers so that they can build new services faster and address specific market and regulatory requirements. As cloud providers, our partners have more control over the customer experience for their targeted customer or industry, including where the workloads reside and how their cloud is operated. »