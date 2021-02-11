Oracle announced the Israeli public cloud region. The company is the first large public cloud provider to open in the country. 14,000 square meters underground facility is constructed by Bynet Data Communications. It is located below five parking levels and a 7-story building in Jerusalem’s tech hub. The facility has four floors at 50 meters deep below ground level.

First public cloud in Israel

The facility will provide cloud services to companies on the Israeli market from a variety of sectors. It will also offer a full suite of Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, Oracle OCI services, and Oracle Fusion Cloud applications. Israel data region is a part of the company’s global plan to establish 38 cloud regions worldwide by the end of 2021. Uzi Navon, Israel country leader, Oracle, said,

“This is an important step toward the upcoming opening of the Oracle Israel East Cloud region. With the new Cloud region in the capital city of Israel, Oracle is once again proving its commitment to the State of Israel and to Israeli customers and ensures a second-generation cloud infrastructure with the strongest performance at the highest level of security.”

