Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will launch new sovereign cloud regions for customers across the European Union in 2023.

The new sovereign cloud regions will meet legal compliance with EU regulations. For data residency, security, privacy, and compliance, the regions will operate under a full-scale set of policies.

New regions will provide the same services and pricing as existing OCI regions. They will also offer the European Union Restricted Access application services.

Oracle is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company revealed that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will launch new sovereign cloud regions for customers across the European Union. The new sovereign cloud regions will be used by both private companies and public sector organizations.

Same services, pricing, and programs as OCI regions

Oracle will launch its first two sovereign cloud regions for the EU to be located in Germany and Spain. The operations and support will be exclusive to EU residents and specific EU legal organizations. These new sovereign cloud regions will be logically and physically separate from the current public OCI Regions in the EU. Presently, OCI operates six public OCI Regions located in the EU: Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris, Marseille, Milan, and Stockholm.

Scott Twaddle, VP of OCI Product, Industries, and Partners said;

« I am excited to announce Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will launch new sovereign cloud regions for our customers across the European Union. Cloud is not one size fits all. As companies and governments move more mission-critical workloads to the cloud, there is increasing demand for the protection of sensitive data in public clouds that span national borders and jurisdictions. Countries and jurisdictions are placing more requirements on data within their borders, and organizations are asking their global cloud providers for more transparency and control over how and where their data is stored, handled, and secured. »

Private companies and public sector entities across the EU will be able to use these new OCI sovereign cloud regions to host data and applications that are sensitive, regulated, or of strategic regional importance. Oracle states that as per their policy, they will not move customer data from the regions that their customers are already chosen for their workloads.

New regions will apply the same services

The new sovereign cloud regions are also built to address compliance with the laws of the EU. The regions will operate under a full-scale set of policies and governance for data residency, security, privacy, and compliance. These policies will create a framework including how customer data is stored and accessed, and how government requests for data are handled.

The company intends to migrate customers using Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications within the existing EU Restricted Access cloud service to the new OCI sovereign cloud regions. New regions will apply the same services as existing OCI regions at the same pricing and services. They will also offer the European Union Restricted Access (EURA) application services.

According to Oracle’s statement, the plan for launching new sovereign cloud regions in the EU is a result of great demand from private and public organizations. The company already operates in government regions in the UK and North America and has applied the industry’s first OCI Dedicated Region. It serves customers that include highly-regulated companies and governments around the globe. Oracle has built on this experience to serve European customers better and plans to launch new sovereign cloud regions for the European Union in 2023.