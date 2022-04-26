Since the release of Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, it helped users to take full advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Compute shapes with the VMware tooling. It allowed users to turn to OCI for a fast path to the cloud with the same predictability, security, and control of VMware workloads, instead of having to rearchitect, reskill, or refactor their applications.

Spring ’22 release

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution spring ’22 release comes with the following features:

New E4 Dense bare metal AMD EPYC processor powered Compute shapes

Support for OCI File Storage as secondary storage that scales to 8 exabytes

Shielded VMware Instances to prevent ransomware attacks

Integration with OCI Monitoring and OCI Notification services using email, PagerDuty, and Slack

VMware product validations for vRealize Cloud Management, Site Recovery Manager, Horizon, and Tanzu.

Oracle also announced the release of three new E4 Dense Compute shapes Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, powered by AMD EPYC processors available in 32-, 64-, and 128-core configurations. These instances include Third Gen AMD EPYC processors with a base clock frequency of 2.55 GHz and a max boost of up to 3.5 GHz and up to 256 MB of L3 cache. The instances also provide up to 2 TB of RAM, 100 Gbps of overall network bandwidth, and 54.4 TB of raw NVMe internal disk.

The E4 Dense shape allows customers to deploy a software-defined data center that is tailored to their specific workload with 32-, 64-, 128-core configurations with 2.7–3.5 times more memory and 1.2–3.5 times more storage per host than other offerings. Narayan Bharadwaj, vice president of cloud solutions for the Cloud Infrastructure Business Group at VMware said,

« Oracle Cloud VMware Solution delivers built-in enterprise-grade infrastructure capabilities for business-critical applications. Enterprises can implement an operating model that spans Oracle Cloud and on-premises data centers with a rich set of enterprise management capabilities for operations, automation, and network insight. New Compute support for AMD-based shapes, network file system external storage support with OCI File Storage service, built-in ransomware protection with Shielded ESXi instances, and expanded support for VMware solutions, including vRealize, Horizon, Site Recovery Manager, and Tanzu can further increase the flexibility of Oracle Cloud VMware Solution to address customers’ most strategic use cases. »