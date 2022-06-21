Oracle announced that the company is opening a second cloud region in France. With the new Paris region, the company’s total number of cloud regions is increased to 38 worldwide. The company is now operating 9 cloud regions in Europe that run on 100% renewable energy. In addition to the Oracle Cloud Marseille region, Oracle’s new region in La Courneuve, Paris will allow its customers and partners to access a vast cloud services portfolio.

Dual-region cloud strategy

With Oracle’s unique dual-region cloud strategy, French customers will be able to deploy resilient applications in multiple geographical locations in-country. The new region expands the company’s European presence, which includes over 10 cloud regions with Marseille, Frankfurt, London, Zürich, Amsterdam, Milan, Stockholm, and Newport (Wales) already live, and the Madrid region is due to come online this year.

All Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services are available in the Oracle Cloud Paris region to be able to support regulatory compliance requirements which are crucial for some fields, such as banking and the public sector. Available services include Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. As a part of the expansion plans, Oracle will open additional cloud regions in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Israel, and plans to offer at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022. Currently available Oracle Cloud regions:

Asia Pacific: Tokyo (Japan), Osaka (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Chuncheon (South Korea), Mumbai (India), Hyderabad (India), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne (Australia), Singapore (Singapore)

Americas: San Jose (United States), Phoenix (United States), Ashburn (United States), Toronto (Canada), Montreal (Canada), São Paolo (Brazil), Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago (Chile)

Europe: Frankfurt (Germany), London (United Kingdom), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom), Zürich (Switzerland), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Marseille (France), Stockholm (Sweden), Milan (Italy), La Courneuve, Paris (France)

Middle East: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi and Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem (Israel)

Africa: Johannesburg (South Africa)

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, and U.S. National Security regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, and two in the United Kingdom (London and Newport, Wales)

Christophe Negrier, general manager of Oracle France said,

« Organizations have reached a critical milestone in how they deploy data for strategic planning and operations. Oracle is helping customers realize their cloud-first strategy to grow faster, become more sustainable, and increase their security posture with Oracle’s two cloud regions in France and 38 cloud regions worldwide. »