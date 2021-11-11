Bandwidth Alliance is a group of cloud service providers organized by Cloudflare to discount or waive data transfer fees for shared customers. Oracle is now the new member of this alliance. The company will offer Cloudflare customers free data egress from the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Object Storage service.

Discount or waive egress fees

In general terms, cloud service providers allow customers to load content into their networks for free. But they charge the customers to take it out again. This approach leads the customers to leave most of the cloud services even most of the companies migrated to cloud computing especially with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2018, Cloudflare launched a partnership scheme for lowering the prices for cloud customers. Joining under the Bandwidth Alliance umbrella lets cloud vendors and networking companies discount or waive egress fees for their customers using Cloudflare services.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, said,

« Businesses deserve choice and fair pricing, but unfortunately certain vendors choose to lock in customers by making it prohibitively expensive to transfer data out. We started the Bandwidth Alliance to counter this threat and work with others to pass bandwidth cost savings along to businesses. We applaud Oracle for joining the mission to bring businesses the benefits of vendor choice and lower egress fees. »

