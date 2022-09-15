Oracle has announced the launch of the new cloud region in Spain, which is the first one in the country and is located in Madrid.

Oracle has announced that they are opening a new cloud region in Spain. This Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is the first one in Spain and it is placed in Madrid. It will provide public and private sector clients access to a variety of cloud services.

The opening of the Madrid cloud region will help organizations in Spain with increasing IT and operational efficiency. It will also help with gaining quick insights from their data as well as creating/deploying cloud-native applications with cloud services offered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Albert Triola, General Manager of Oracle Spain said;

« Local organizations and public institutions are taking firm steps to establish Spain as a country focused on technology-driven innovation. With the opening of the Oracle Cloud Madrid Region, we’re reinforcing our commitment to helping our customers take advantage of the best cloud technologies while enabling the highest security standards, availability, and performance. »

Oracle has also recently announced that their MySQL HeatWave database service is available on Amazon Web Services.