Oracle launched its ARM-based processors on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) that will also be supported as targets for deploying applications by CloudBees, GitHub and GitLab. The latest Oracle service is based on processors from Ampere Computing.

Fully integrated with GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins

Arm processors are on smartphones, edge devices, and increasingly used in PCs, laptops, and servers. Besides its cost efficiency and lower power consumption, Arm provides high performance. Therefore, the company is positioning itself among performance leaders.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Ampere A1 Compute platform, based on the Ampere Altra processor:

Available in a bare metal shape for maximum performance, with 160 single-threaded cores at up to 3.0 GHz, and 1 TB of RAM. Each core is single-threaded by design with its own 64 KB L1 I-cache, 64 KB L1 D-cache, and a huge 1 MB L2 D-cache, delivering predictable performance 100% of the time.

Available in a flexible VM shape with our exclusive flexible architecture for precisely provisioning from 1-80 cores and 1-64 GB of memory per core – right-sizing your Arm workloads

Fully integrated with GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins to enable development and deployment into Ampere A1-backed compute or containers.

The OCI Ampere A1 is the first “penny core” cloud server in the cloud at only $0.01 per core hour and $0.0015 per GB of RAM per hour.

Oracle offers organizations with three classes of OCI Ampere A1 Compute services. An Oracle Cloud Free Tier gives ISVs, and universities from our new Arm Accelerator program $300 in free credits for 30 days.

Oracle’s Arm-based server platform

AWS was the first cloud provider to offer Arm instances with Graviton, and more recently, Graviton2. Oracle is taking a different approach. Oracle designs its own Arm server CPU with Ampere, a CPU design startup. Ampere has designed an Arm-based server chip with Ampere Altra, which offers predictable performance with the most cores per socket. Through this collaboration, Oracle aims to design the best server Arm chip, enabling it in its cloud. The next step is to offer its customers to put this server Arm chip in their own data centers.

See more Cloud Computing News