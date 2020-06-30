Oracle announced that with two Oracle Cloud Regions now live in India, the company is now fully geared to help 15,000 plus customers across 20 states grow their businesses, with support from nearly 1,000 specialized Oracle partners. The new cloud data center is located in Hyderabad. Oracle’s dual in-country cloud region strategy also helps companies make up for a lost time, as sales or production may have slowed or stopped during the pandemic. The Hyderabad Cloud Region also offers customers with a comprehensive set of privacy and security standards, such as ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27018:2014, and SOCs 1, 2, and 3; as well as isolated network virtualization.

Dual in-country cloud region

Oracle’s dual in-country cloud region strategy helps companies, to deploy applications in independent cloud regions. It also helps companies become more agile, enabling them to scale or change processes rapidly as their businesses expand. Garrett Ilg, executive vice president and head of Japan and Asia Pacific at Oracle said,