Oracle has made the announcement for the general availability of MySQL HeatWave on Amazon Web Services.

MySQL HeatWave allows the customers to run transaction processing, analytics, and machine learning workloads in one service.

Oracle claims that MySQL HeatWave could deliver up to 25x better price/performance compared to other possible alternatives.

Oracle’s MySQL HeatWave database service is now available on Amazon Web Services. MySQL HeatWave is a service that combines OLTP, analytics, machine learning, and ML-based automation within a single MySQL database.

Huge performance price/performance claims

The MySQL HeatWave service was already available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and now is also available on Amazon Web Services. It was launched at the end of 2020; allowing customers to run analytics on MySQL databases without ETL processes (extract, transform, and load). According to Oracle, this will allow customers to run transaction processing, analytics, and machine learning workloads in just one service.

Oracle has also provided some performance metrics regarding MySQL HeatWave’s performance. The company states that it delivers 7x better price/performance compared to Amazon Redshift, 10x Snowflake, and 25x Redshift ML. Additionally, it could deliver 10x higher throughput than Aurora. Edward Screven, chief corporate architect of Oracle said;

« Oracle believes in giving customers a choice. Many of our MySQL HeatWave customers migrated from AWS. Others wish to continue running parts of their application on AWS. Those customers face serious challenges including exorbitant data egress fees charged by AWS and higher latency when accessing a database service running in Oracle’s cloud. We are addressing these issues while delivering outstanding performance and price performance across transaction, analytics, and machine learning compared to other database cloud providers; even Amazon’s own databases running on AWS, where you’d think they would have an advantage. We wanted to offer AWS customers this choice to benefit from MySQL HeatWave innovation without moving their data from AWS, or developers needing to learn a new platform. »