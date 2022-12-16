Chicago is the 41st Oracle Cloud Region worldwide and fourth in the U.S., continuing Oracle’s rapidly expanding footprint.

Oracle announced the opening of an Oracle Cloud Region in Chicago, Illinois. It is the 41st Oracle Cloud Region worldwide and fourth in the U.S. The new cloud region offers customers and partners a new option to locate their infrastructure, applications, and data for optimal performance and latency.

Over 100 OCI services and applications

Oracle’s new region offers over 100 OCI services and applications, such as including Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave, OCI Data Science, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Analytics to help organizations of all sizes to harness data to uncover new business value and optimize applications.

The Oracle Cloud Chicago Region is designed to provide high availability, data residency, and disaster protection. It also offers layers of security to help ensure resources are provisioned securely. Also, it aims to meet the security and compliance needs of customers in both the commercial and public sectors. The OCI architecture enables deploying cloud regions within separate secure and isolated realms for different uses. The Chicago area is the location of an existing Oracle Cloud Region with DISA Impact Level 5 authorization for use by U.S. government organizations to store and process Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and National Security Systems (NSS) information.

Currently available Oracle Cloud Regions:

Asia Pacific: Tokyo (Japan), Osaka (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Chuncheon (South Korea), Mumbai (India), Hyderabad (India), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne (Australia), Singapore (Singapore)

Americas: San Jose (United States), Phoenix (United States), Ashburn (United States), Chicago (United States), Toronto (Canada), Montreal (Canada), São Paolo (Brazil), Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago (Chile), Querétaro (Mexico)

Europe: Frankfurt (Germany), London (United Kingdom), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom), Zürich (Switzerland), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Marseille (France), Stockholm (Sweden), Milan (Italy), La Courneuve, Paris (France), Madrid (Spain)

Middle East: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi and Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem (Israel)

Africa: Johannesburg (South Africa)

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, three U.S. Department of Defense-specific Government regions, several U.S. National Security regions, and two United Kingdom Government regions (London and Newport, Wales)

Clay Magouyrk, Executive Vice President of OCI said,

« As the home to more than 20 percent of the Fortune 500, 60 percent of all U.S. manufacturing, and the world’s largest financial derivatives exchange, the U.S. Midwest is a global innovation hub across key industries. These industries are increasingly seeking secure cloud services to support their need for high-speed data transfer at ultra-low latency. We are excited to open the new Chicago region to help our Midwest customers and partners easily and securely move their mission-critical workloads to the cloud. »