Oracle announced the opening of the Vinhedo Cloud region, to support the customer demand in the region. The new cloud region follows the launch of its São Paulo Cloud region last year, making Brazil Oracle’s latest country offering dual cloud regions. It is the company’s 30th Cloud region worldwide and is part of Oracle’s global plan to operate 38 Cloud regions by the end of 2021.

30th cloud region worldwide

The new cloud region will deliver Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware solution, and Oracle Cloud Applications services. The Vinhedo cloud region will also provide multiple benefits to customers, especially to those in highly regulated industries with restrictions on servers outside the national territory. Scott Twaddle, vice president, product, industries and partnerships, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said,

“We’re thrilled to open Oracle’s Vinhedo Cloud region as our second region in Brazil. Part of our strategy has been to build a true disaster recovery solution with two regions to help our customers bring their most critical workloads to Oracle Cloud. With the Vinhedo Cloud region, customers across South and Latin America are able to move to the cloud faster and build resilient workloads that meet data sovereignty requirements and keep their data or metadata within borders.”

