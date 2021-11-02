Communications company, Orange and Oracle have signed an agreement to improve digital infrastructure in West Africa. They announced that the collaboration agreement will step up the digital transformation in the region. The agreement states that Oracle and Orange will work together to meet the region’s cloud service needs and provide cloud services for companies and the private sector.

Cloud adoption in Africa

Cloud services have become widely used in the past years, the cloud market itself has gained remarkable volume in 2021. Tech giants are using this growing market to spread their influence and cloud services across the globe. Orange has an extensive digital infrastructure with more than 130 million customers in West Africa. This extensive digital footprint supports Orange’s B2B services and also its capabilities such as data center management, applications, cybersecurity, and cloud services. Orange is planning to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure according to the agreement to supplement it is already rich assets of enterprise-grade managed cloud services.

Companies around Senegal and the Ivory Coast have also announced that they will be utilizing Orange’s digital infrastructure to build auxiliary Oracle Cloud regions in West Africa to accelerate cloud adoption as well as provide local data centers. The local data centers will allow local data storage which will have less latency and fewer synchronization problems as well as provide customers’ data sovereignty requirements. Clay Magouyrk, Vice President of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure said,

“With improved bandwidth access, and increased awareness of the benefits of cloud computing, organizations in the West and Sub-Saharan Africa region have begun exploring migrating workloads to the cloud. This initiative with Orange is an important step toward introducing world-class cloud infrastructure in the region,”

See more Cloud Computing News