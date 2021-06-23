Oracle introduces its new Oracle Support Rewards program. The new program aims to help customers migrate to the cloud faster while lowering software license support costs. New customers who buy Oracle Cloud Infrastructure service can earn rewards, which can reduce or eliminate Oracle on-premises technology licensing support bills.

25 cents for each dollar

The program allows Oracle technology license support customers to earn at least 25 cents of Support Rewards for each dollar of OCI Universal Credits they spent. Oracle Unlimited License Agreements customers will save more with earning rewards at a 33 percent rate. According to the announcement, ULA customers with an Oracle technology license support bill of $500,000 could eliminate that bill entirely by migrating $1.5M of workloads to OCI.

Oracle Support Rewards joins the Oracle Universal Credits, Oracle Bring Your Own License, Oracle Customer to Cloud, and the recently launched Oracle Cloud Lift programs, which aim to accelerate customers’ digital transformations. Oracle Cloud Lift coupled with Oracle Support Rewards makes it simple and cost-effective for customers to migrate more workloads to the cloud. Larry Ellison, Oracle Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer said,

“OCI is Oracle’s fastest growing business because we built a unique Generation 2 cloud infrastructure platform capable of running the most demanding mission-critical workloads faster, more reliably, and more securely than our on-premises systems. We want to enable more customers to take advantage of our Gen 2 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle Support Rewards gives customers an easy way to simultaneously reduce their software support spend as they increase the speed of their cloud adoption.”

