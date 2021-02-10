Oracle has expanded its hybrid cloud portfolio with Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure, a new offering that brings core infrastructure services to the edge with Roving Edge Devices (REDs). Using Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure, organizations can run cloud workloads wherever they need them.

More flexible

The new service is part of Oracle’s comprehensive hybrid cloud portfolio, which provides customers with more flexibility and control over their cloud deployments than other vendors.

Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said,

“Customers want choice when it comes to running workloads in the cloud. Each customer has different requirements based on data sovereignty, scale, or want the full experience of a public cloud on-premises with all of Oracle’s cloud services. Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure is the latest example, delivering core infrastructure services to remote locations. Oracle’s hybrid cloud portfolio essentially delivers a cloud region wherever and however a customer needs it.”

In addition to its public cloud offerings, which include 29 Oracle Cloud regions, Oracle Government Cloud, and six global Oracle-Microsoft Azure Interconnect regions, Oracle offers the most complete support for hybrid cloud strategies.

Services include Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected], Oracle Exadata [email protected], Oracle VMware Cloud Solution, and now Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure.

