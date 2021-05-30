OCI Ampere A1 platform supported by investments in leading open source projects porting to ARM for efficiency and price-performance. To help customers and developers take advantage of ARM technology, Oracle is providing tools, solutions, and support to fuel ARM-based application development.

The industry’s lowest cost per core

Oracle also announced that its first ARM-based compute offering, OCI Ampere A1 Compute, is available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Now, customers can run cloud-native and general-purpose workloads on ARM-based instances with significant price-performance benefits. Oracle is the only major cloud provider offering ARM-based compute instances at only one cent per core hour, the industry’s lowest cost per core, with flexible VM sizing from 1 to 80 OCPUs and 1 to 64 GB of memory per core or as a bare-metal service with 160 cores and 1 TB of memory.

Customers can now deploy ARM-optimized applications on containers, bare metal servers, and virtual machines in the Oracle public cloud, or Dedicated Region [email protected] Clay Magouyrk, Executive Vice President of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure said,

“We see increasing demand for server-side ARM computing and adding ARM-based compute instances to our extensive portfolio of offerings enables customers to pick and choose the right processors for their workloads. Now customers who need an ARM platform for development can get the flexibility, scalability, and price-performance they need. We’re also making it really easy for developers to move their apps and develop new ones on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

New Ampere Altra Processor on OCI

ARM architectures are extremely efficient, scalable and flexible, making the processor suitable for everything from smartphones, IoT devices, PCs, automotive and industrial applications, to supercomputers and servers. From the edge to the cloud, customers can take advantage of Oracle’s range of compute options, its powerful bare metal servers and one of the industry’s first ARM-based flexible virtual machine shapes so they can right-size their workloads.

Now customers can more precisely build their virtual machines to match workload requirements, so they can get the best performance while optimizing costs. These compute shapes are truly general purpose and suitable for running a diverse set of compute-intensive workloads including:

General Purpose: The OCI Ampere A1 Compute provides superior price-performance for general-purpose workloads, such as web servers, application servers and containers. These shapes offer balanced performance and an optimal price point for cloud-based scale-out workloads, such as NGINX and web applications.

The OCI Ampere A1 Compute provides superior price-performance for general-purpose workloads, such as web servers, application servers and containers. These shapes offer balanced performance and an optimal price point for cloud-based scale-out workloads, such as NGINX and web applications. In-memory Caches and Databases: From databases to analytics, ARM processors deliver predictable performance for databases, such as Redis and MySQL. Memory-heavy workloads and multithreaded applications, such as in-memory databases and key-value stores, experience superior performance.

From databases to analytics, ARM processors deliver predictable performance for databases, such as Redis and MySQL. Memory-heavy workloads and multithreaded applications, such as in-memory databases and key-value stores, experience superior performance. Mobile Application Development: Ampere Altra’s high core count (up to 160) is ideal for the density and scale needed for mobile application development and testing. In addition, developing iOS or Android-based applications on the OCI Ampere A1 Compute eliminates the need for an emulator or nested virtualization, leading to superior performance.

Ampere Altra’s high core count (up to 160) is ideal for the density and scale needed for mobile application development and testing. In addition, developing iOS or Android-based applications on the OCI Ampere A1 Compute eliminates the need for an emulator or nested virtualization, leading to superior performance. Computationally-intensive and Scientific Applications: ARM processors provide the price-performance benefits that make it a commonly used platform for high-performance, compute-intensive and scientific applications such as AI/ML inferencing, media transcoding, and running HPC stacks like CFD, WRF, OPENFAM, GROMACS, BLAST, BeeGFS, and NAMD.

