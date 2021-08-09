Oracle Senior Principal Product Manager, David Cabelus announced the release of the Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform in a blog post. According to the post, it can be considered as a bridge between on-premises and the cloud. The platform includes the core requirements and design principles of cloud-native application development. Users can install the Verrazzano platform operator with:

kubectl apply -f https://github.com/verrazzano/verrazzano/releases/download/v1.0.0/operator.yaml

and install the Verrazzano components with the command:

kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion: install.verrazzano.io/v1alpha1 kind: Verrazzano metadata: name: my-verrazzano spec: profile: ${VZ_PROFILE:-dev} EOF kubectl wait \ --timeout=20m \ --for=condition=InstallComplete verrazzano/my-verrazzano

Bridge between on-premises and the cloud

The platform is a part of the company’s portfolio of standards-based open software technologies for cloud-native application development, deployment, and lifecycle management in Oracle Cloud, other clouds, and on-premises. Benefits of the Verrazzano includes:

Improving application developer productivity and accelerating innovation: By adopting containers and container management technologies, and by adopting the design principles of DevOps and cloud-native application development, you can decrease deployment times, increase application uptime, and spend more developer time solving business problems. Verrazzano takes this a step further with an assembled and automated complementary technology stack that further reduces time needed to roll out and manage your applications on Day 1, Day 2, and Day 102.

Modernizing your existing applications using your choice of microservices or traditional WebLogic Server application technologies within each business application. Oracle Verrazzano builds on the Oracle WebLogic Kubernetes Toolkit by enabling you to easily move your application to containers and to Kubernetes, and to automate the deployment of the WebLogic Kubernetes Operator, provisioning of a WebLogic domain, configuring access to the application, and collecting metrics and log records for the domain and application.

Realize cloud native benefits without lock-in: Oracle Verrazzano provides a cloud-neutral approach to achieve the same automation, observability, and lifecycle benefits for all of your container applications, regardless of where you are deploying your applications: on-premises, on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or on other public clouds.

It offers following features:

Intelligent workload management across Kubernetes clusters running in the cloud or on-premises with automatic provisioning of select operators, creation of Kubernetes objects, application modeling for advanced deployment scenarios, and extended features for WebLogic, Coherence, and Helidon workloads. The result is reduced operational overhead, portability across clouds, and increased flexibility for managing containerized applications.

Automated, built-in observability for system and application components, including metrics and log collection from all managed workloads, and pre-configured dashboards, which reduces overhead and improves application manageability and uptime.

Application lifecycle management with optimized cross-cluster updates with DevOps and GitOps enablement, which also reduces overhead and improves uptime.

Polyglot workload enablement with built-in application handling for Java and non-Java applications. A single DevOps platform for all of your container applications reduces complexity and overhead, and promotes standardization.

Kubernetes infrastructure management with deep visibility and management of underlying Kubernetes clusters, which enables faster problem detection and root cause analysis.

Multi-level platform security with protection for network traffic, system components, and application components to reduce overhead and risk.

Cross-cloud consistency. With Verrazzano, you get a consistent platform for container applications that you can run on-premises, in Oracle Cloud, and in third party clouds. It uses popular open source technologies such as Prometheus and Grafana, making it is easy to adopt and work into your workflows with reduced management overhead and reduced adoption costs.

See more Cloud Computing News