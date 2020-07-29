Orange and Google Cloud have partnered to accelerate the transformation of Orange’s IT infrastructure and the development of future cloud services, in particular edge computing. Under this partnership, Google will provide its know-how in cutting-edge cloud technologies, world-class analytics and AI tools, as well as proven digital transformation methodology and dedicated resources. Orange will contribute its deep expertise in information and communication technology services and its multi-national network infrastructure.

New lab and platform with the new agreement

Google Cloud aims to reinforce its presence in Europe as a significant player in the cloud sector providing advanced technologies and services across all major industries with this partnership. Orange plans to build a next-generation data analytics and machine-learning platform with Google technologies.

In addition to this, Orange and Google Cloud will create an Innovation Lab and a Center of Excellence that will both foster innovation and growth. According to the announcement, the Innovation Lab will enable new industry solution development based on data and AI within the broader framework of the evolving 5G / edge computing ecosystem. The Center of Excellence will provide Google Cloud support for Orange France and other Orange affiliates as they engage in their cloud transformation. The center will provide training in data, AI and cloud services for several thousand Orange employees.

Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, commented on the partnership, saying,