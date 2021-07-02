ORock Technologies, a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider, signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX Corporation offers distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry.

To ensure mission-critical workloads

Through this agreement, ORock aims to expand its cloud business, accelerate sales cycles, and inter-operate with the extensive ecosystem of SYNNEX channel partners. ORock’s newest solution, ORockCloud with Lockheed Martin Hardened Security for Intel Processors, ensures confidentiality, integrity, and high availability for mission-critical workloads.

Darren Harbaugh, Senior Vice President of Stellr, Cloud Mobility + IoT, SYNNEX, said,

“We’re excited to add ORock to our vendor solution community, reinforcing our commitment to provide open-source cloud solutions that enable modernization and security at scale. ORock delivers an advanced enterprise-ready cloud platform that powers mission-critical workloads and keeps essential data safe. We look forward to building our partnership with ORock and meeting the high standards of data protection that public and private entities require to become future-ready.”

ORock targets businesses across highly regulated industries and federal and state, local, and education (SLED) government agencies. The company secures its cloud computing, storage, container, Splunk, and network operations. Through the Stellr Cloud organization, SYNNEX partners can reach ORock solutions.

See more Cloud Computing News