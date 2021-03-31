Otava has achieved Gold status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. The hybrid cloud solutions provider offers its customers an expanding portfolio of data protection and backup solutions. As a Veeam Gold partner, Otava’s Veeam Certified Engineers (VMCE) team oversees a growing number of Veeam backup client workloads.

Veeam is a crucial player in cloud data management solutions. Otava’s Veeam Gold partnership status represents its commitment to providing clients world-class cloud solutions based upon these leading technologies. Solutions are available as self-managed or fully-managed to address the unique needs of both service providers, ISVs, and enterprise organizations.

Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava, said,

“In addition to our current hybrid cloud, colocation, data protection, managed security solutions, we’re pleased to offer IaaS cloud backup, protection for Microsoft 365 and Veeam cloud connect backup data repositories fully integrated into our cloud infrastructure. Veeam is one of Otava’s top strategic partners due to their ongoing investment and commitment to our mutual success. As a market leader in secure and compliant cloud, our customers benefit from the added security and protection these solutions afford Otava clients.”

“As a Veeam Gold partner, Otava has demonstrated proficient knowledge of Veeam products at scale, and we are confident in Otava’s ability to recommend and deliver Veeam-powered solutions to enable their customers to achieve Cloud Data Management,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam.

