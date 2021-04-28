Otava has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status. The Cloud Verified designation indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software-defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service.

Hybrid cloud portfolio’s functionality

VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance, and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava, said,

“VMware’s Cloud Verified designation validates the strength and depth of features and functionality in Otava’s hybrid cloud portfolio. Unique to Otava, compliant cloud comes standard at no extra cost. Our exceptional team is laser-focused on making complex cloud solutions easy for our customers by combining flexible, customizable offerings with our consultative and high touch support. This status highlights their dedication to excellence.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4,500 cloud providers leverage VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

