Otava, a secure and compliant cloud solutions company, announced the appointment of Jim Lubinski as vice president of cloud engineering and infrastructure. Lubinski will lead the development of the company’s private, hybrid and multi-cloud solutions suite, including data protection, security, and colocation, that help enterprises and service providers maximize their success.

Lubinski’s career spans more than 30 years

Prior to joining Otava, Lubinski served as a senior executive and advisor for the Technical Excellence Group (TEG-Global) and JEL Technologies where he led IT and business development with an emphasis on financial and banking, cloud, big data/data analytics, and healthcare. Earlier roles with other corporations include COO of Local Cloud9 and Capstone Technology Solutions, SVP of Operations and IT for Western Union, SVP of Mergers and Acquisitions for First Data Corporation, and CIO of Galileo International.

Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava said,

“Jim is a sought-after technology executive with deep understanding of the compliance-sensitive industries we serve. His industry relationships and track record and at world-class organizations such as Western Union, First Data and Galileo, combined with his global leadership and technical skills will help propel us to the next phase of our growth and development. We are excited to welcome Jim to the team.”

Based in Denver, Colo., Lubinski is a member of the Michigan-Dearborn School of Management Advisory Board and a member of the Colorado Software and Internet Association. Previously he was named as a Computerworld Top 100 IT Leader. He holds an MBA in Finance from Wayne State University and a Bachelor of Science degree, with distinction in Mathematics, from the University of Michigan.

