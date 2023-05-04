OTAVA, a provider of custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, announced that Charanya Ragothaman, OTAVA’s Senior Manager, Finance was selected as a winner of Built In’s 2023 Moxie Awards. The annual awards program recognizes women in tech who have made outsized contributions; skills, leadership, and accomplishments to their workplaces, communities, and the industry as a whole.

More than 800 entries for 2023

Built In’s open call for nominations saw more than 800 entries for 2023. An esteemed panel of judges, all senior women leaders in tech, reviewed the nominations and chose 100 women whom they believe showed the most “moxie.” Built In defines moxie as a combination of courage, determination, energy, and know-how. Over the course of their careers, these professionals have defined excellence in many ways, from their achievements thus far to their commitment to championing other women.

Jackie Jenkins, VP of marketing at Built In, said,

« Women are making a difference in tech, and Built In is honored to elevate these difference-makers with the recognition they deserve. The 2023 winners represent the next generation of leaders who will make an impact on not only their workplaces and communities, but the world as a whole. »

Austin Cook, vice president of finance and controller at OTAVA, said,

« We are so proud that Charanya has received this well deserved recognition. Charanya is an outstanding team member. Her positive energy, spirit of service, and upward initiative are greatly appreciated by all at OTAVA. Not only has she accomplished a tremendous amount in the name of helping our technology business to run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, she is an inspiration to everyone around her, empowering women, and supporting every team in the organization. »