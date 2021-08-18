Custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions provider, Otava announced that it has acquired NewCloud Networks. The acquisition strengthens the company’s solutions portfolio, adds a nationwide 10Gb network, and adds to Otava’s footprint for a total of eighteen cloud nodes available globally. It also increases the company’s employee count by a third and brings a growing base of enterprise and channel customers.

Expands global footprint

With the acquisition, the company also gains a product portfolio that includes security services, cloud backup, disaster recovery, remote desktop, production cloud, and a comprehensive managed security toolset. NewCloud also enabled an on-demand webstore allowing users to purchase solutions online via a convenient storefront. Additionally, it also provides Desktop-as-a-Service solutions to allow secure management of distributed workforce environments.

NewCloud’s network connects an additional ten cloud locations across the US and Europe. It also improves service availability and performance for all clients. The combined organization will now have points of presence in Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Cleveland, New York, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Ann Arbor, Flint, Las Vegas, Austin, Washington DC, as well as Frankfurt and Dusseldorf, Germany and Manchester, United Kingdom. Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava said,

“NewCloud is a trusted provider and top industry partner for secure and compliant cloud-based business solutions. This is our third acquisition in less than four years, furthering our mission to consolidate best of breed cloud providers with a hyper focus on investing in the right people, tools, and processes to deliver exceptional experiences for our partners and customers. Our businesses are tightly aligned, and together we stand out as a world-class provider with the right people to ensure secure hybrid cloud is a reality for customers across the globe.”

