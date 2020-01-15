Otava announced that it has earned Certified Status for information security that means to meet key regulations, industry-defined requirements by HITRUST.

Otava, provider in secure and compliant cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, passed compliance audits for HIPAA + HITECH, PCI, ISO 27001, EU-US Privacy Shield and SOC 1, 2 and 3. This makes the company the first hosting provider in the United States to earn certification as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant. The company has Certified Status for its private cloud servers and colocation service offerings, data protection services, five locations in Michigan and Indianapolis and its OTPortal platform.

Helping challenges through frameworks

HIPAA is a federal law that protects personal health information that all healthcare providers and their business associates must follow. The HITRUST CSF Certified status means to meet key regulations, industry-defined requirements for managing risk.

“Security and compliance are the foundation of everything we do at Otava and we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards. The HITRUST CSF is the gold standard that needs to be met, and Otava is pleased to be recognized for our commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification,” said Brad Cheadle, CEO at Otava.

The HITRUST CSF helps companies to create a flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls through federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks.

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, Otava is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,”

said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

