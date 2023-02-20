OTAVA has launched its new Desktop as a Service solution to elevate remote workforce management.

Custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions provider, OTAVA announced the launch of its new Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution to elevate remote workforce management. The new DaaS solution, powered by VMware Horizon DaaS, provides a complete virtual workspace from the cloud. The new DaaS solution delivers desktops and hosted applications as an easily managed, integrated cloud service.

Powered by VMware Horizon DaaS

With the new solution, organizations can quickly provision desktops and applications to users on any device, anywhere. OTAVA’s new solution also reduces upfront costs and lowers desktop TCO with predictable cloud economics. Key features of OTAVA DaaS are:

Unified Desktop and Application Access

Convenient Single Sign On

Improved Desktop Performance

Persistent State Save

Enterprise Integration and Service

Simplified Management

Extended Credentials and Security Policies

Integrated Security

Enterprises can also create custom environments with unique applications and programs for different roles. It also eliminates traditional capital expenditures and improves cost predictability. The solution also helps organizations protect employees, devices, and data from cybercrime. TJ Houske, Senior Vice President of Technology, Operations, and Engineering at OTAVA said,

« While changes and shifts are always expected, the remote workforce is here to stay. In this new era, cost, productivity, experience and security are paramount. We’ve advanced our DaaS solution to protect and enable employees to work more efficiently within an optimized virtual infrastructure and desktop experience. »